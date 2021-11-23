Guinness launches at-home draught tap

Guinness has announced the limited first release in the UK of a draught tap for homes this Christmas.

The Guinness Microdraught launched earlier this year for pubs, restaurants and bars, and uses a specific Microdraught can to perform the classic two-part pour.

“After two years in development we are incredibly excited to bring our Guinness Microdraught technology to homes this Christmas, marking a milestone moment of continued innovation for the brand,” said Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB.

“Guinness Microdraught enables people to enjoy a beautiful looking and delicious tasting Draught, Guinness, on tap in a completely new setting for the first time.”

The new technology has been described as the ‘biggest dispense innovation for Guinness since the launch of the widget 30 years ago.’

Guinness Microdraught Bar Tap will be available to purchase from Monday 6 December for £750. Each purchase comes with four Guinness Microdraught cans and two Guinness pint glasses.

Consumers can register here to find out further details on the launch.