Spiribam to open UK office

On 1 February 2020 Spiribam, the spirit division of Groupe Bernard Hayot, will open its proprietary operations in the UK for Rhum Clément, Bounty Rum, Chairman’s Reserve and Admiral Rodney.

Matthieu de Lassus, Spiribam’s international sales and marketing director, has been appointed CEO of Spiribam-UK and will strategically lead the new company.

“This new step for Spiribam was quite logical and appears very promising. We are very optimistic with regards to the potential of our brands in the UK as most of them already benefit from a strong established footprint and great brand recognition,” said de Lassus.

Gregoire Gueden, managing director of Spiribam, added: “The UK has always been a priority for Spiribam. The UK is one of the most dynamic spirit markets and the third largest premium rum market in the world, after the US and France, where Spiribam has had its own distribution companies respectively created in 2006 and 2005.”

Spiribam is the spirit division of Groupe Bernard Hayot, a family-owned international group headquartered in Martinique which owns rum brands in Martinique and Saint Lucia including Chairman’s Reserve and Clément Rhum.