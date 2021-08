London’s Lyaness is due to host a Trailer Happiness-themed night on Tuesday 17 August in order to raise money for the iconic tiki bar’s refurbishment.

The bar on London’s Southbank will be transformed into a tiki-themed venue and will be hosted by the full Trailer team, who will take over the bar with music from DJ Ray Domingo and drinks supplied by Moet-Hennessey.

Space is limited and all ticket fees and profits from the evening will go towards getting Trailer Happiness re-opened following its flooding damage earlier this year.

The event will take place from 5pm - midnight and tickets are available here.