Crystal Head launches Pride Edition Magnum

Crystal Head Vodka has launched a magnum bottle to celebrate Pride festival and support its relationship with Kaleidoscope Trust.

Crystal Head Vodka Pride Edition magnum was made available from June 1 in Selfridges to coincide with Pride Month and the 1.75L bottle is priced at £140.

Crystal Head was founded by actor Dan Aykroyd in 2008 and a percentage of sales will go to the brand’s charity partner Kaleidoscope Trust, the international LGBT+ human rights charity founded in 2011 and led by executive director Phyll Opoku Gyimah.

The charity addresses the subjugation, persecution and discrimination of the LGBT+ community and is the only UK-based human rights organisation focused on defending LGBT+ rights across the Commonwealth.

Kaleidoscope Trust’s work includes ensuring trans women in Pakistan have access to safe housing and providing fiscal support to organisations affecting legal changes in Tonga and the Eastern Caribbean.