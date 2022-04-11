Vodka Zelensky launches in the UK with all profits going to Ukrainian aid

Premium vodka brand, Vodka Zelensky, has launched in the UK pledging to donate 100% of profits until 2026 and £5 per bottle to NGOs in Ukraine.

The brand has been created by refugee and fashion designer Anastasiia Rosinina, who fled Kyiv in March, alongside Swiss entrepreneur, Dr Tobias Reichmuth.

“Through Anastasiia, with whom I have been friends for 6 years, the war came to my mobile phone almost live,” said Reichmuth.

“As an entrepreneur, I asked myself how to get out of this powerless feeling and take action.”

Rosinina has announced that she is working closely with the former head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Walter Fust, to ensure the responsible allocation of the collected donations.

“We are committed to donating 100 per cent of realised profits to Ukraine – until at least 2026,” commented Rosinina.

“As help is urgently needed now, a minimum of 5 pounds per bottle sold will be immediately donated to humanitarian aid organisations in Ukraine.”

Georgia von Gleichen, another member of the founding team, whose mother is a refugee from former Czechoslovakia, said: “We built the company in only 8 days and could already donate close to GPB 30,000 to a children's hospital in Kyiv and a humanitarian organisation helping low-income Ukrainians with children.”

The label, in the blue and yellow of Ukraine, features the silhouette of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, its liquid is produced in Germany and Switzerland where the vodka is already on sale.

Vodka Zelensky is available to purchase online through the brand’s website and will soon be available in selected stores.