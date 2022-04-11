Vodka Zelensky launches in the UK with all profits going to Ukrainian aid

11 April, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Premium vodka brand, Vodka Zelensky, has launched in the UK pledging to donate 100% of profits until 2026 and £5 per bottle to NGOs in Ukraine.

The brand has been created by refugee and fashion designer Anastasiia Rosinina, who fled Kyiv in March, alongside Swiss entrepreneur, Dr Tobias Reichmuth.

“Through Anastasiia, with whom I have been friends for 6 years, the war came to my mobile phone almost live,” said Reichmuth.

“As an entrepreneur, I asked myself how to get out of this powerless feeling and take action.”

Rosinina has announced that she is working closely with the former head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Walter Fust, to ensure the responsible allocation of the collected donations.

“We are committed to donating 100 per cent of realised profits to Ukraine – until at least 2026,” commented Rosinina.

“As help is urgently needed now, a minimum of 5 pounds per bottle sold will be immediately donated to humanitarian aid organisations in Ukraine.”

Georgia von Gleichen, another member of the founding team, whose mother is a refugee from former Czechoslovakia, said: “We built the company in only 8 days and could already donate close to GPB 30,000 to a children's hospital in Kyiv and a humanitarian organisation helping low-income Ukrainians with children.”

The label, in the blue and yellow of Ukraine, features the silhouette of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, its liquid is produced in Germany and Switzerland where the vodka is already on sale.

Vodka Zelensky is available to purchase online through the brand’s website and will soon be available in selected stores.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, UK, per, swiss, ukraine, GPB, profits, kyiv, zelensky, refugee, rosinina, anastasiia, vodka zelensky, per bottle, ukraine ”georgia, aid organisations, humanitarian aid, donating 100 per, commented rosinina “as, pounds per bottle, ukraine ”georgia von, humanitarian aid organisations




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

How we can truly help Ukraine

The world’s eyes have bee on Ukraine the past month following the devastating military invasion from Russia. But, while it’s been upsetting to see the horrors of war, it’s also heartwarming to see our industry come together for those in need.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter