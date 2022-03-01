Vodka brand Dima’s to donate 100% of cocktails sales to Ukrainian charities

Ukrainian vodka brand Dima’s has launched a fundraising initiative to support British-Ukrainian Aid and Come Back Alive, which see all proceeds from the purchase of four bottled cocktails going to charity.

“This fundraiser is a cause that’s very close to my heart,” said Dima Deinega, founder of Dima’s.

“We hope to raise money for the humanitarian needs of the people suffering in Ukraine and highlight the incredible resilience and spirit of the Ukrainian people.”

The four twists on classic vodka cocktails have been created by The Gibson’s Marian Beke and Nightjar’s Tony Pescatori and include Electropolitan, an Electric Liqueur and sea buckthorn berry take on the cosmo, Dirty Fig Martini with Tommaso Agnini Balsamic Vermouth, Casoni figs, and cherry liqueur, Kyiv’s Coffee an espresso martini with bitter orange marmalade, cold brew coffee, sea salt honey caramel and fresh bourbon vanilla, and Pickled Gimlet with porcini mushroom, gherkin brine cordial, smoky sea salt and fresh lemon.

Last night, Dima’s also held a fundraiser in collaboration with the London-based Ukrainian-owned bar, Pinch that raised over £5000 for British-Ukrainian Aid.

UK-based customers can find the full range of cocktails available to purchase at Dima’s website and use the discount code SUPPORTUKRAINE when buying four bottled cocktails to donate.