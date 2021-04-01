David King Gordon & MacPhail

David King, sales director at Gordon & MacPhail

Gordon & MacPhail lands distribution deal for South Korea

01 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Premium spirits producer Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Allied Young Fortune Brands as its distribution partner for the South Korean market.

The agreement covers the entire range of rare whiskies under the Gordon & MacPhail portfolio in addition to Benromach, the company’s own distillery brand.

David King, sales director at Gordon & MacPhail, said: “We recognise the long-term potential of our brands in South Korea where consumers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their choice of high quality, ultra-premium international spirits.

“I am confident that together with the market expertise and brand building capabilities of Allied Young we will jointly unlock the growth opportunity that lies ahead."

