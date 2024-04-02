Ex-Gordon & MacPhail chief Ian Urquhart passes

Scotch whisky legend Ian Urquhart has passed away aged 76, after an illness, with his family by his side.

Urquhart joined his family firm, Gordon & MacPhail, in 1967 and worked his way up to become managing director until 2007, when he retired.

Ewen Mackintosh, current managing director of Gordon & MacPhail, said: “From when he first joined the business in the late 1960s, he built an unparalleled knowledge for maturing Scotch whisky, which he subsequently passed onto the next generation working for the company. He was also a driving force behind the company’s decision to purchase and re-equip Benromach Distillery in 1993 and played the lead role in creating the whisky style and the principles for maturation at Benromach.”

Urquhart’s contribution to Scotch whisky was recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee honours list with a CBE, together with his brother Michael.

Urquhart was also a Keeper of the Quaich and was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University.