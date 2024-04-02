ian urquhart

Urquhart with King Charles

Ex-Gordon & MacPhail chief Ian Urquhart passes

02 April, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Scotch whisky legend Ian Urquhart has passed away aged 76, after an illness, with his family by his side.

Urquhart joined his family firm, Gordon & MacPhail, in 1967 and worked his way up to become managing director until 2007, when he retired.

Ewen Mackintosh, current managing director of Gordon & MacPhail, said: “From when he first joined the business in the late 1960s, he built an unparalleled knowledge for maturing Scotch whisky, which he subsequently passed onto the next generation working for the company.  He was also a driving force behind the company’s decision to purchase and re-equip Benromach Distillery in 1993 and played the lead role in creating the whisky style and the principles for maturation at Benromach.” 

Urquhart’s contribution to Scotch whisky was recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee honours list with a CBE, together with his brother Michael.

Urquhart was also a Keeper of the Quaich and was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: gordon, ex, ex gordon




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter