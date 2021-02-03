Brewdog launches campaign to plant 1m new trees

BrewDog has launched a new initiative to plant one tree for every multipack of its flagship beers purchased throughout 2021.

The planting is to be completed in partnership with the Eden Project and is part of a wider program focused on native tree planting and ecosystem restoration.

The launch of 'buy one get one tree’ aims to see more than 1m trees planted throughout 2021 and to take part in the initiative customers can scan the QR code on the box or head to brewdog.com.

“Last year BrewDog became the world's first carbon negative international beer brand, and now we’re embarking on the biggest project in our history,” said James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog.



“Buy one get one tree, will see us plant more than 1m trees in the coming months, with the support of the biggest supermarkets across the UK. This ground-breaking project is just the beginning and BrewDog will continue to be the catalyst for change, putting the planet first and leading the way for businesses to make a positive impact on our planet.”