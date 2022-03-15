Global bar community launch initiatives in aid of Ukraine

Several high profile bars around the world have launched initiatives to raise funds for the victims in Ukraine following its invasion by Russian troops.

Started by a group of Italian bartenders and spearheaded by Daniele Maciò, #MakeDrinksNotWar is one initiative which sees bars donate the profits of a spritz to Unicef’s campaign to support children affected by the war.

These drinks will be emblazoned with the Ukrainian flag on the glass and are created specifically for this campaign.

The bars involved so far include: Locale Firenze (Florence), Freni e Frizioni (Rome), 1930 (Milan), Checchino, 1887 (Rome), Seta Garden Bar (Giulianova), Side Hustle (London), London Cocktail Club (London), Mariposa Negra Bar (Barcelona).

London’s Pinch Bar in Fitzrovia hosted a fundraiser in collaboration with a premium Ukrainian vodka brand. At the ‘Donate with Drinks’ event, all beverages were £10 and proceeds were donated to British-Ukrainian Aid.

In Los Angeles Tom Sopit, partner of Employees Only, a cocktail bar with sister venues in New York, Sydney and Singapore, is showing solidarity with the local Ukrainian community in LA with his latest cocktails being made with Ukrainian vodka, stone fruit and berries, in imitation of nalewka, a popular Ukrainian liqueur.