Record year for tequila as production and exports reach all-time high

The tequila industry enjoyed record levels of production and exports in 2020, according to the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT).

Production reached 374 million litres, of which 286 million were exported to more than 120 countries.

In total, over 1.4 million tonnes of tequila were consumed worldwide, resulting in an export value of tequila of around $2 billion USD.

The tequila-agro industry is made up of 163 tequila-producing companies and 8,000 agave producers certified by the CRT.

The UK’s interest in the Mexican national spirit grew over the last year, with 1.7 million litres imported to the country. The UK now ranks eighth in the world for tequila imports.

In the UK, tequila has been recognised as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) since 2019 meaning that all products sold as tequila must comply with the Mexican standard outlined by the CRT