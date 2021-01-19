Limited-edition Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye released in the UK

19 January, 2021
By Oli Dodd

Michter’s has released its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye 2020 in the UK.

The custom-barrel-aged, limited-edition whiskey is being distributed in the UK exclusively by Speciality Brands and is available at selected retailers.

“The reception that our Toasted Barrel Finish whiskeys have received is a result of tremendously focused work done by our production team led by master distiller Dan McKee and master of maturation Andrea Wilson,” said president Joseph J. Magliocco. “Despite the continuing shortages across all our whiskey stocks, we really wanted to make some of our rye available for this special release.”

The Kentucky rye whiskey is created by further ageing fully-matured, barrel-strength Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Kentucky – Straight Rye in barrels, customised to Wilson’s specifications. 

“For this release, we selected rye barrels aged to peak quality and then dumped each single barrel into a second barrel assembled from 24 month naturally seasoned and air-dried wood,” she said. “The second barrel was custom toasted to create a rich and decadent rye whiskey experience.”

Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye has an rrp of £98 for a 70cl bottle.

