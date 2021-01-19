Jaya Singh

TFWA president Jaya Singh - CREDIT: TR Business

TFWA targets greater diversity under new president

19 January, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Following the recent election of new president Jaya Singh, TFWA has announced its desire to widen its representation within its affiliate trade associations.

According to the association, the aim is to share more effectively the diversity and expertise of its board members which will ensure that TFWA plays its part in enabling the industry to speak with one voice.

“I’m fortunate to serve on a very talented and experienced TFWA board, and I’m keen that we share their experience and insights with our friends serving on trade bodies around the world,” said Singh.

“At this time of crisis, we place greater value than ever on industry outreach, and TFWA is determined to support the vital work being done on behalf of our industry by our sister associations.”

TFWA president Singh will therefore represent the association at the Duty Free World Council board while vice president finance Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo will represent the association at the MEADFA board.

Elsewhere vice president commercial Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume will be present at the ETRC board and vice president corporate Sam Gerber will represent TFWA at the APTRA board.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: TFWA, Jaya Singh




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bottled cocktails: The dos and don'ts

Pre-made cocktails have always carried a stigma, which I find odd. The romance of watching bartenders make drinks from scratch left pre-batched cocktails feeling cheap to many consumers, but lockdowns have forced this attitude to change.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter