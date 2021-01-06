Brands Report 2021: Non-alcoholic spirits

The rise in non-alcoholic alternatives has led to the sector’s inaugural list in the Brands Report 2021, with Diageo’s Seedlip sitting pretty in the rankings.

The spirits giant acquired a majority share in the English brand in August 2019 and Seedlip is by far the dominant name in the bestselling section, accounting for a whopping 77% of our bars’ first choices. Overall the brand was a top-three pour in a dizzying 96%, making it one of the most dominant performances in the history of the Brands Report.

Of course, the competition is significantly less than in other spirits categories, but it’s clear that Diageo’s alcohol-free brand is set to dominate the sector for years to come. It’s difficult to make a case for other brands threatening the top spot right now, but Lyre’s, Everleaf and Seedlip’s sister Aecorn are all evenly matched in our bestselling list.

Given there is no historical data in the non-alcoholic spirits sector of the Brands Report it’s tricky to identify trends, however IWSR forecasts a 118% volume increase for the sector between 2019 and 2024. Combine this with a steep increase in the number of brands coming to market and there is a competitive category emerging at pace.



London-based Everleaf, for example, has recently launched two further expressions and all the brands in the list will be hopeful that the global on-trade continues its slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as it plays a key role for the sector. Non-alcoholic spirits are also a good fit for the Brands Report going forwards because the industry’s more developed markets, where the majority of the world’s best bars are located, are the ones driving the young category as modern consumers continue to look for alternative serves while retaining premium experiences.



Methodology

The results of this report are the culmination of a questionnaire of 106 bars around the world, each cherry-picked to take part based on their performance in global bar awards. We aim to find out not only which brands sell best but also what’s trending. These two data sets give us an insight into the brands that are doing the most volume and the brands that are hot right now.

To read more on the methodology of the Brands Report click here.