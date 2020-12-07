Nyetimber exports up 90% in 2020

Exports for English sparkling wine brand Nyetimber have grown by more than 90% in 2020.

As a result of global lockdowns caused by Covid-19, international exports from the UK were halted from March through to July, and again in November.

Nyetimber expects to produce around 1m bottles of sparkling wine in 2020 with approximately 10% of stock to be exported.

In 2020, exports to Scandinavia grew 141% and Nyetimber has now entered the off-trade market in Denmark while back in September the brand launched in the on-trade in Finland.

One of the brand’s key focuses is Japan where Nyetimber says it has seen strong demand since its launch in November 2019 with wide availability across the on and off-trade.

Eric Heerema, CEO and owner of Nyetimber, said: “This spectacular export increase reflects the growing global consumer demand for English sparkling wine, and it is a joy to see people from all over the world toasting the festive season with Nyetimber.”

Nyetimber expects to sell 2m bottles a year by 2030.