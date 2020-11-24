Mermaid achieves Net Zero sustainability status

UK gin and vodka brand Mermaid has achieved Net Zero status after a year of being plastic-free.

The Net Zero status is awarded by sustainability firm Good Business and Mermaid, based in the Isle of White, is now off-setting its emissions through the support of two carbon positive projects.

The first, working with The Ocean Foundation, is an extensive seagrass growing project to preserve the Jobos Bay Reserve, one of the most important nature reserves in Puerto Rico.



The second project is called With One Seed, a community forestry social enterprise in East Timor that works to replant forests. As well as creating initiatives to support environments, it also aims to educate and work towards fighting poverty and hunger.

Xavier Baker, co-founder and distiller, said: “We’ve always been passionate about protecting both our island and the planet, so Net Zero is just another stage in our sustainability journey.



“We have ambitious goals and are going to be announcing more initiatives that will give us even greater momentum in this crucial area.”

Mermaid gins and Mermaid Salt Vodka are presented in plastic-free bottles which are 100% recyclable. The seal is plant-based and biodegradable while the stopper is made from sustainably sourced cork and wood.