Krone of LA wins Licor 43 Bartenders and Baristas Challenge

Annarose Krone from Nic's on Beverly bar in Los Angeles in the US has taken the top spot in this year’s Licor 43 Bartenders and Baristas Challenge.

In the final, which was presented on Facebook Premiere on 23 October, Krone beat eight other finalists with her Deja Brew cocktail combining Licor 43 with blended scotch, chocolate bitters, dark roast espresso and raspberries.

Aidan Jordan Tibbins from Kore Bar in Wigan, UK took second place with his Bean There Licor That cocktail while Berenice Morales of Hotel St Regis in Mexico City completed the podium with Fusion 43.

This was the fourth edition of the Licor 43 Baristas & Bartenders Challenge which calls on cocktail and coffee professionals around the world to combine Licor 43 and coffee.



This year’s competition was run entirely online by the brand so baristas and bartenders could still take part despite the ongoing pandemic.

On the day of the final, the nine national winners were tasked with revising their original recipes for re-evaluation by the global judging panel comprising of Simon Difford, Timon Kaufmann and coffee educator Merijin Gijsbers.

“It’s certainly been a strange year and we are thrilled with the effort that the entrants have put into their creations this year,” said Zamora Company global marketing & innovation director of spirits Julian Fernandez.



“Our competition is just as much about paying tribute to the imagination and expertise of both bartenders and baristas as it is about challenging them to show us, once again, just how well Licor 43 pairs with coffee.”