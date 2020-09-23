AB InBev launches scholarship to help black students become brewers

AB InBev will spend $500,000 to help black students qualify for careers in brewing over the next five years.

The Budweiser producer will award 25 scholarships annually, valued at $4,000 each, to black students in association with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

An additional five intern scholars that receive a paid internship in the AB Brewing/Supply function will receive a $6,000 scholarship toward the final year of earning their degrees.

Monica Rustgi, vice president, marketing, for Budweiser, said: “Anheuser-Busch has a strong foundation when it comes to addressing issues of racial inequality by promoting fundamental civil rights, education opportunities, and economic empowerment within the Black community.

“We’re proud of a 40-plus year partnership with the UNCF in support of nlack Americans, and we want to do even more to advance economic empowerment in the future.”

Budweiser has released a film called Brewing Change to mark the announcement. It features a conversation between former NBA star Dwyane Wade and senior brewmaster Natalie Johnson.

Johnson said: “I walked through the doors of Anheuser-Busch as an intern, excited and nervous. With lots of hard work and a desire to learn, I eventually became the first black female Senior Brewmaster of our first and largest brewery.

“Today, I am delighted and honored to continue forging a path for young people who can see themselves in my journey. There is still much to do, and I am immensely proud to be at a company that believes in diversity and is leading the way to bring about change.”

Wade, who has gone on to become an entrepreneur, said: “It was incredible to share the news of the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship with Natalie herself as a part of my ongoing partnership with Budweiser.

“It’s important to me to use my platform to open doors for others and together we’re creating more chances for young black people to have the opportunity to succeed.”