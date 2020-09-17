Majestic launches wine industry diversity scholarship

The annual programme will offer up to 50 candidates from BAME or diverse backgrounds the opportunity to study WSET Level 2 for free with no further obligations to join the business.

The first scholarships will be available this October and Majestic aims to get up to 24 candidates qualified before Christmas. The online sessions will be taken by Majestic’s in-house training team and all materials, samples, glassware and video courses will be delivered to participants' homes.

Majestic Wine CEO John Colley said: “We wanted to ensure that we are part of creating meaningful, long lasting change and supporting inclusivity in the sector. We have spent time talking to our own colleagues, as well as the wider wine trade, to really understand the best way Majestic can help.

"If you don’t think the wine industry is for you, because of your background, then I would really urge you to get in touch. It’s a simple, no strings programme and all the costs are covered by Majestic. You’ll be under no obligation to join the industry afterwards - although this could be a great stepping stone for a career with Majestic or in wine generally."