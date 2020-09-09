Eight Lands vodka gets Canada distribution deal

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka is now available for the first time in Canada having recently been launched in Quebec’s SAQ stores.

Meeghan Murdoch, head of distilling and operations joined the company in January 2018, bringing 25 years’ international experience across brewing, wine-making and distilling.

Eight Lands was launched in 2019 and is named after the eight different counties that are visible from the top of Ben Rinnes, Scotland.

The vodka is produced under the watch of Murdoch at the new Glenrinnes Distillery and given her Canadian heritage, Murdoch has encouraged Canadian connections for the brand since launching its two products in June 2019.

“As a Canadian, now living and working in the spirits industry in Scotland, I have big ambitions for the brand in Canada,” said Murdoch.



“As the demand for high quality and organic spirits continues to grow, I am keen to see Eight Lands recognised as one of the leading organic spirits in the market.”