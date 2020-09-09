Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka

Meeghan Murdoch, head of distilling and operations

Eight Lands vodka gets Canada distribution deal

09 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka is now available for the first time in Canada having recently been launched in Quebec’s SAQ stores.

Meeghan Murdoch, head of distilling and operations joined the company in January 2018, bringing 25 years’ international experience across brewing, wine-making and distilling.

Eight Lands was launched in 2019 and is named after the eight different counties that are visible from the top of Ben Rinnes, Scotland.

The vodka is produced under the watch of Murdoch at the new Glenrinnes Distillery and given her Canadian heritage, Murdoch has encouraged Canadian connections for the brand since launching its two products in June 2019.

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka

“As a Canadian, now living and working in the spirits industry in Scotland, I have big ambitions for the brand in Canada,” said Murdoch.

“As the demand for high quality and organic spirits continues to grow, I am keen to see Eight Lands recognised as one of the leading organic spirits in the market.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter