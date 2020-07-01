Chase Distillery launches gin seltzer range

Chase Distillery has launched a range of gin seltzers in a bid to appeal to health-conscious millennial consumers.

The British distillery claims it is the world’s first gin seltzer brand. Director James Chase was inspired by the popularity of the hard seltzer category in the US, and he believes the new range can “complement a healthy, wellness-driven lifestyle”.

Each 25cl can has just 89 calories, and the range includes three flavours: Pink Grapefruit and Pomelo, Seville Orange, London Dry & Lemon

Chase said: “Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious, and for those seeking a low-calorie alternative to wine, beer and cider, chase’s Gin Seltzers are ideal. The range is designed for those active, on-the-go individuals that want to enjoy a drink without compromising their healthy lifestyle.”

Chase’s father, William, launched premium crisp brand Tyrells made from potatoes grown on his farm in Herefordshire. He sold a majority stake to Langholm Capital for £30 million in 2008, and founded Chase Distillery, which initially focused on growing high-quality potato vodka.

It now makes gin, liqueurs, flavoured vodka and the new gin seltzer range.