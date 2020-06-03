cask liquid marketing el dorado

Cask lands El Dorado rum deal in UK

03 June, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Cask Liquid Marketing has expanded its marketing and distribution portfolio with  the sales of El Dorado rum in the UK on and off trade.

El Dorado is a blended Guyana rum aged in once-used bourbon oak casks and the brand has a range of rums ageing from three to 25-years-old.

Stu Ekins, co-founder and director of Cask said: “El Dorado rums are the absolute jewels in the Caribbean rum crown. They produce some of the best spirits in the world using a unique combination of stills dating back centuries.”

Komal Samaroo, chairman of Demerara Distillers, added: “The UK is a critical market for us and I am confident that once this difficult period is over this partnership will see accelerated growth for El Dorado in this market.”

