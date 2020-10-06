starward whisky

Starward gains UK distribution deal through CASK

06 October, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Australian whisky producer Starward has appointed CASK Liquid Marketing as the distribution partner for the UK.

The Melbourne-based brand entered the UK market in 2016 and is one of Australia’s leading new world whiskies. Over the last year Starward has also expanded its international presence in the US, France, and Japan.

Starward commercial sales director, Scott English said: “Our whiskies offer a point of difference, they are the purest example of new world innovation, something that we feel needs to be shared.

“As the global whisky experts in wine barrel maturation, we look forward to sharing the reverie with our new partners Stuart Ekins, Richard ‘Herb’ Herbert and the team at CASK Liquid Marketing.”

Ekins, co-founder of CASK, added: “Australia is rapidly becoming an emerging force in the global spirits market, increasingly known for flavour innovation, craft distilling, and ambitious projects.

“Starward is no exception, and their approach to whisky is unique, refreshing, and exciting. Everyone at CASK is buzzing about the thought of them joining the portfolio.”

