BrewDog unveils 10-point plan to keep visitors safe when bars reopen

BrewDog has unveiled details of the measures it will take to protect visitors to its bars once they are permitted to reopen.

The Scottish brewer has 52 bars in the UK, six in the US, 24 in Europe and one in Brazil, with plans to open soon in Mumbai and Shanghai too.

It has released a 10-point plan that it will follow in a bid to keep drinkers safe in this new age of contagion:

1. Contactless ordering via our order to table app.

2. Staff wearing face masks and gloves at all times.

3. Easily accessible sanitiser stations for all.

4. Clearly visible social distancing signage and guidelines.

5. Amended furniture layouts to create appropriate space.

6. Staff monitoring capacity continually.

7. Cashless payment only, via our app or card payment

8. Single use menus in use.

9. Physical table screens available on request.

10. Surface cleaning every 15 minutes.

Chief operating officer David McDowell said: “This is a hugely challenging time for our bars. Here at BrewDog, we are all longing for the day when our team is back in our bars, serving world-class craft beer to our awesome community.

“Although the future for hospitality businesses is incredibly uncertain, we remain optimistic. With that in mind whilst we eagerly await official guidance from the government, our amazing bar teams have been working on various proposals.

“When we finally get our bars back open again, and our customers visit us to enjoy a well-deserved pint, we will ensure that they do so with a very warm welcome, and in a clean and safe environment.”

BrewDog is continuing to enjoy strong off-trade sales of popular beers like Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Dead Pony Club during the coronavirus lockdown.

It has launched limited-edition 12-packs of Punk IPA, priced at £15, with all proceeds going to charity Help NHS Heroes.

It has also committed to buying customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France and Spain a pint when bars finally reopen. “We are in the midst of the biggest crisis to have faced society in living memory,” said co-founder James Watt. “Like always, we believe in the power of our community and that good beer has always brought people together.

“At BrewDog we have never underestimated the power of community, and its ability to ensure we don’t feel alone even in times of trouble. We have to stand together now more than ever.

“Looking to the future, we want to make sure that when this is all over whether you’re in Aberdeen or Berlin you can celebrate with friends and family, over a beer. Until then, stay home. Stay safe, and look after each other, see you on the other side.”