Vinexpo Hong Kong postponed to February 2021

29 April, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Vinexpo Hong Kong, initially scheduled for July 2020, will take place from 23 to 25 February 2021, due to border closures and health hazards caused by Covid-19.

Viexpo has reviewed the calendar for its exhibitions and introduced a new business facility: the 2020-2021 Vinexpo Tour, which will incorporate Vinexpo Hong Kong.

The 2020-2021 Vinexpo Tour aims to align as closely as possible with market requirements and the needs expressed by industry players by providing a set of six events for the annual calendar: 

  • Shanghai 21-23 October 2020
  • Paris 15-17 February 2021
  • Hong Kong 23-25 February 2021
  • New York early March 2021
  • Bordeaux June 2021
  • Shanghai October 2021

“Our customers will be looking for greater sales efficacy in the second half of 2020 and in 2021. Supporting them through complementary solutions with optimised participation costs is more than ever our priority”, said Vinexpo CEO Rodolphe Lameyse.

 

