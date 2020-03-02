Vinexpo Hong Kong postponed until July over Coronavirus

In light of the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation, Vinexpo Hong Kong has been postponed until 8-10 July 2020.

The show was due to take place from 26-28 May but organisers have responded to direct exhibitor feedback requesting the change.

The event will be held in the same venue, the HKCEC (Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre).

“We are doing everything in our power to make the rescheduled Vinexpo Hong Kong 2020 a must-attend event in Asia-Pacific,” said Vinexpo CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse.

“These new dates in July are very good news. We all need an economic rebound and Vinexpo Hong Kong is without any doubt the most reliable lever,” added Guillermo Beltramín, export manager Asia at Emiliana Organic Vineyards.