Bacardi partners with Deliveroo for UK on-trade

Bacardi has launched a multi-point plan called #RaiseYourSpirits to help bars and bartenders in the UK & Ireland combat the coronavirus crisis.

One of the plan’s key activations kicks off on April 16 and is a partnership with Deliveroo Editions, which will give more than 120 bars a platform to sell their cocktails to local customers by offering delivery.

One of the bartenders who will be benefiting from the #RaiseYourSpirits plan is Chris Tanner from The Proofing Room cocktail bar in East London.

“Having a way to earn money, keep busy and be creative while doing what I love most is fantastic,” said Tanner. “The current situation is changing everything for the bartender community, but this kind of online platform is a huge opportunity for us to step up our skillset and showcase our cocktail creativity.”

Amanda Almond, managing director for Bacardi UK & Ireland, added: “Our strong relationships with bars and bartenders in the UK is incredibly important to us, and as we face the current challenges together, we’re doing all we can to provide the support they need.

“We have 158 years’ experience of overcoming crises and coming out fighting, and through our #RaiseYourSpirits initiative, we intend to do exactly that for our on-trade partners.”