Vermouth exports down nearly 5% worldwide

In 2018 approximately 259m litres of vermouth were exported worldwide showing a decrease of -4.1% against the previous year, according research conducted by IndexBox estimates.

The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of 8.1% year-on-year. In that year, global vermouth exports attained their peak of 270m litres before declined slightly the following year.

In value terms, vermouth exports amounted to $494m in 2018 led by Italy on $205m, comprising 41% of global exports. Spain ($97m) came in second with a 20% share of global exports followed by France representing an 11% share.

The average vermouth export price stood at $1.9 per litre in 2018, growing by 12% against the previous year. Overall, the vermouth export price continues to indicate a moderate curtailment.



The global export price peaked at $2.1 per litre in 2013 but from 2014-2018, export prices failed to regain their momentum.

From 2013-2018 the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the US, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.