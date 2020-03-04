Licor 43 launches vegan liqueur Horchata

Licor 43 has released a dairy-free liqueur called Horchata which is suitable for vegans.

Licor 43 Horchata substitutes Orochata which was first released in 2016 and was the fastest selling new spirit in Germany in 2017 according to Nielsen data.

Licor 43 Horchata has an RRP of £18 and is a fusion of Licor 43 Original and the Spanish tiger nut and cinnamon horchata drink from Valencia.

Julian Fernandez, global marketing & innovation director for spirits at Zamora Company, said: “With Licor 43 Horchata we wanted a delicious product in the cream liqueur category that also meets the growing consumer demand for lighter and non-dairy alternatives.”

Licor 43 Original, currently the fastest growing international liqueur according to IWSR, was first launched in 1946 and uses a 70-year-old family recipe of 43 natural ingredients, including Mediterranean citrus fruits and botanicals.

The new Licor 43 Horchata will gradually replace the previous liquid in all markets where it is already present, but also in new ones such as the US.