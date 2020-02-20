Jägermeister

Jägermeister deemed inoffensive to Swiss Christians

20 February, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

A Swiss court has ruled that the logo for Jägermeister is not religiously offensive to Christians.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property had prevented Jägermeister from expanding its trademark to cosmetics and entertainment services due to the cross and stag on its logo.

However the Federal Administrative Court ruled that the "intensive" use of the logo had "weakened its religious character" over time, making the chance of genuine offence unlikely, Swissinfo reported.

Jägermeister can now use its logo on a wide-range of products in Switzerland including cosmetics and mobile phones.

