Jägermeister Scholarship 2021 to go virtual for second year running

Jagermeister Scholarship, a programme that traditionally gives young bartenders the chance of a three-month internship in Berlin’s bars, will be hosted digitally for the second year running.

Rookie bartenders between 21 and 35 years can apply to the German digestif brand’s three-month digital scholarship, held from September to November 2021.

Jägermeister global experiential marketing, Nina Eggeling, hailed the success of the first virtual scholarship last year as the encouragement to host a virtual edition in 2021.

“We have to remain flexible. The virtual version of the Jägermeister Scholarship gives us this freedom, even if we can hardly wait to meet again in person,” said Eggeling.

“We are relying on the support of our network here. The members of the Hubertus Circle help us immensely and are committed to the next generation of bartenders. We are happy that our community sticks together even in these difficult times."

The Jägermeister Scholarship 2020 received applicants from all 18 member countries of the Hubertus Circle, of which bartenders were accepted onto the programme.

Ali Hayes from Ireland, Lukáš Čabaj from Slovakia, Celestino Schienbein from Finland, and Sabrina Traubner, Pete Shava and Monde Mkhonza from South Africa represented the first class of the virtual scholarship.

"A cancellation of the scholarship was unthinkable for us," said Eggeling. “We organized the program virtually. Because especially in these times we don't want to let anyone down, but we want to support wherever we can. "

Applicants must be from a Hubertus Circle member county, an international network of bartenders founded by Jägermeister in 2011.

Member countries include Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, the USA, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, Russia, Australia and Germany.

Applications are open until 10th May 2021, interested bartenders can apply online at www.hubertuscircle.com.