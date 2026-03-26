Barcelona Cocktail Fest unveils 2026 programme

Barcelona Cocktail Fest (BCF), previously Paradiso Sustainability Summit, has announced the details of its 2026 programme, confirming a two-day festival at Palo Alto, Poblenou, Barcelona on 18-19 April 2026.

This year’s edition, developed and produced in partnership between Giannotti and ItalSpirits by Giuseppe Gallo, will expand the format into a broader, city-connected platform.

“Barcelona Cocktail Fest is about building what comes next, together. We’re keeping the craft and community spirit people love, and opening the experience to more voices from Barcelona and beyond, industry, locals, and families alike,” said Paradiso founder Giacomo Giannotti.

Over two days, BCF will turn Palo Alto into a showcase of drinks culture, with guest bar pop-ups, tastings, masterclasses and brand discovery.

The format also prioritises connection, with networking areas for founders, operators and key opinion leaders, alongside live DJs and a curated selection of food trucks.

Guided by the 2026 theme ‘Future Proof - Reimagining the Industry for What Comes Next’, the BCF programme is curated by Giannotti, with panels shaped in collaboration with The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA).

The international speakers lineup for its Future Proof panels which includes Charlotte Voisey (Tales of The Cocktail Foundation), Simone Caporale (Sips, Barcelona), Juliane Caillouette Noble (SRA), Vijay Mudaliar (Native, Singapore), Jean Trinh (Alquimico, Cartagena), and Roberta Mariani (ItalSpirits), alongside local Barcelona voices.

Across the wider festival week, BCF will feature further pop-ups and collaborations.

Headline pop-ups include bars such as Himkok, Native, Alquímico, Röda Huset, Angelita, and Drink Kong.

Additional participating bars include De Vie, Locale Firenze, The Bar in Front of the Bar, and Lady Bee.

Gallo added: “Barcelona has always had a rare mix of creativity and hospitality, and BCF is a chance to channel that into a festival format that will build a direct link or conversation between trade and consumers. With this international line-up, we created an innovation and educational programme and moreover unforgettable brand experiences, while keeping Barcelona’s cocktail culture at the centre of the story.”

Tickets for BCF 2026 are available here.