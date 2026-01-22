Slingsby Gin owner enters administration

UK-based Spirit of Harrogate, owner of Slingsby, will enter administration with the businesses’ assets being put up for sale.

Founded in 2014, the North Yorkshire-based gin producer was established by local businessmen Marcus Black and Mike Carthy.

The business also includes a store and experience located in the Montpellier Quarter of Harrogate.

Lewis Business Recovery and Insolvency has been instructed to assist with placing the company into administration, with Gareth Lewis and Matthew Russell as joint administrators.

The news comes two months after Carthy joined Hacien Tequila as a shareholder and member of its advisory board.