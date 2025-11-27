WSET appoints new chair of the Board of Trustees

The WSET has appointed Tamara Roberts as chair of its Board of Trustees, taking over from Simon McMurtrie, who has chaired the board since December 2020.

Roberts has been chief executive of Ridgeview, the English sparkling wine producer based in the South Downs National Park, for the last 11 years, and has also held roles across the wine industry, including with WineGB and the WSTA.

“It’s an honour to be taking on the role of chair of trustees at WSET, an organisation that continues to set the global standard in drinks education. I’d like to thank Simon for his leadership and dedication, which have left WSET in such a strong position. I look forward to working with Michelle and the Board of Trustees to build on this success and ensure WSET continues to inspire and educate the next generation of drinks professionals around the world,” said Roberts.

The WSET is also welcoming Andrew Paynter, a recently retired partner at PwC and long-standing member of the Vintners’ Company, to its Board of Trustees, replacing Dan Jago who has been a trustee since 2020.

Paynter added: “I’m very pleased to become a WSET trustee and to be supporting Michelle and the team at such an important time. As a long-standing member of the Vintners' Company, I am well aware of the pivotal role that WSET has played in drinks education for more than 50 years and I hope that my financial background will also be beneficial as WSET looks to continue its growth trajectory into the future.”