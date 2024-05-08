WSET appoints The Heart Cut co-founder to Board of Trustees

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced that Georgie Bell will join its Board of Trustees this month.

Bell will become the Worshipful Company of Distillers’ representative on WSET’s board and replaces Kirsten Grant Meikle DipWSET, who is stepping down from the role.

On the new role, Bell said: “I've always valued drinks education. It's had a significant role in shaping my career, and my WSET qualifications, particularly my Level 3 Award in Spirits, have been instrumental in this.”

Bell is co-founder of The Heart Cut, which collaborates with whisky distilleries across the world to release one-off single cask bottlings.

Before launching The Heart Cut, Bell spent 12 years working in the whisky industry, including working as a global brand ambassador for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Diageo and Bacardi.