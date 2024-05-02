Graduation ceremony at London's Guildhall

WSET declares record graduates for wine diploma award

02 May, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has declared a record number of graduates for its Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

A total of 695 new graduates were honoured at its recent gradation ceremony in London which is the highest number since the inaugural celebration in 1969. Graduates came from 20 countries and studied with 36 different WSET course providers.

Michelle Brampton, WSET CEO, said: “Successfully completing this demanding and prestigious qualification demonstrates true commitment and is an extraordinary accomplishment. This year’s cohort joins more than 13,000 graduates across the world - a community that will help shape the future of the drinks industry and inspire the next generation of students.”

Dr Laura Catena, managing director of Catena Zapata and WSET honorary president, added: “In my inaugural year as WSET’s Honorary President, I've witnessed firsthand the organisation’s strong and urgent focus on diversity and sustainability. With a commitment to making drinks education accessible to as many students as possible worldwide, I am confident that WSET will achieve this goal.” 

