Four Seasons Abu Dhabi launches Saikindō

Saikindō, the new Japanese Hi-Fi – themed cocktail bar at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, is set to open this November.

The bar, which aims to embody the philosophy of Omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality, will be led by beverage director Marco Corallo, formerly of London’s Artesian, and head mixologist Ann Pinsuda of The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok.

Each cocktail will be made from seasonal Japanese ingredients and using AI, the team will pair the drinks with sound while also hosting vinyl takeovers, guest DJs, and record collectors’ nights.

Saikindō’s interior draws inspiration from the Japanese Metabolism movement and Japan’s Bosozoku biker sub-culture.

“With the vision and support of our ownership and the Department of Culture and Tourism, we’ve created a destination that celebrates craftsmanship, sound, and connection, a first of its kind for Abu Dhabi,” said Bob Suri, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi.