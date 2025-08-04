Viña Concha y Toro announces new chairman

Viña Concha y Toro has announced that Rafael Guilisasti Gana, vice chairman of the firm, has been appointed to chairman of the board as Alfonso Larraín Santa María leaves the position.

The role of vice chairman will be filled by Felipe Larraín Vial.

Larraín Santa María announced his decision, citing personal reasons, at a board meeting on 31 July, where it was also confirmed that he will continue to contribute to the company as director.

At the meeting, the board noted Larraín Santa María’s “important and invaluable contribution during his 27 years as president, highlighting his leadership in the growth and transformation of Viña Concha y Toro S.A., which has enabled it to achieve its current prestige and global reach”.

Larraín Santa María took office as president in 1998, replacing Eduardo Guilisasti Tagle.

Guilisasti Gana joined Viña Concha y Toro in 1978 and served as export director between 1985 and 1998. In that year, he became director of the company. He is currently also chairman of the board of Viñedos Emiliana S.A., a company in the same business group, and director of Viña Almaviva, a joint venture between Viña Concha y Toro and Baron Philippe de Rothschild.