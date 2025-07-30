DC’s Silver Lyan introduces new menu

The new menu builds on the bar’s approach of cultural exchange, with 17 signature cocktails including Silver Lyan classics.

The menu is split into four chapters, each featuring four cocktails. Culture and Media explores the knock-on effects of cultural expression, Law and Government is the intersection of human predictability with the structures of government, Conflict is inspired by the unintended consequences of human disputes and Silver Classics are guest favourites from previous menus.

Owner of Silver Lyan, Ryan Chetiyawardana, said: “Spending time in the US, the birthplace of the cocktail, has always been super inspiring to us, and opening Silver Lyan here five years ago felt like the start of something really exciting, and through the years has allowed us to explore really exciting new ground. DC is full of stories that go way beyond food and drink, from music to activism to art, and so much more, and those stories have fuelled our team from day one. That’s what ‘The Butterfly Effect’ is all about; learning, sharing, and growing together, both in the bar and beyond, and exploring how tiny shifts can spark big changes.”

Serves include the It’s Alive! 75, from Culture and Media, made with Patrón Reposado, reanimated berry Madeira, acorns, pandan absinthe, and Champagne, drawing on the chain of events that led to Mary Shelley writing Frankenstein. In Conflict, Operation Mindf*ck is a blend of Ocho reposado, woolly calvados, mesquite carrot vermouth, garden peas, secret bitters, portraying the story of science fiction writer Kerry Thornley and Playboy editor Robert Wilson, who jokingly blamed events on the Illuminati as a form of culture jamming.

Of the classics, highlights include the Silver Apple Martini, with Belvedere 10, clarified green apple, Capreolus ‘1000 Trees’ and bisongrass. The bar also offers takes on classic shots, including Tots & Shots, available in three blends and served with American classic tater tots, and Jello Shots, available with Aperol Spritz or Hugo Spritz and served with a champagne chaser.