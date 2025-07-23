Nightjar Shoreditch celebrates 15 years with new menu

East London bar Nightjar has introduced Recalling, a new cocktail menu celebrating the evolution of mixology through the ages.

The menu is presented as a cocktail anthology, with 24 serves divided into four distinct eras: The Old School, Mid-Century Mixology, Modern Classics, and Nightjar Signatures.

The final section pays homage to the bar’s most popular serves from 2010 to 2025, in celebration of Nightjar Shoreditch’s 15th anniversary.

Roisin Stimpson and Edmund Weil, co-founders of Nightjar, said: “This menu feels incredibly special. Not only does it pay tribute to cocktail culture and the legendary figures who have shaped it, but it also reflects Nightjar’s signature storytelling and creative approach to drinks. As we celebrate 15 years of Nightjar, we’re proud to have offered our guests a truly unique cocktail experience every time they walk through our doors.”

The Old School pays tribute to the golden age of cocktails, spanning 1899 to 1933, with serves such as a take on the Singapore Sling blending Ford's Gin, Mount Gay Black Barrel rum, Fen Chiew Baijiu, jasmine & yuzu, Bénédictine, pineapple juice, and cherry beer, alongside the Harry Johnson-inspired Horse’s Neck with a Kick, a highball of Glenfiddich 15 scotch whisky, Belle de Brillet pear liquor, shiso infusion, almond & chardonnay eau de vie, fig leaves and ginger ale.

Mid Century Mixology highlights the post-prohibition era (1934 to 1980) with serves such as Toronto, from Nightjar’s first menu, a smoky Old Fashioned made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, coffee and roasted pecan maple syrup, Fernet Branca and garnished with orange blossom candyfloss.

Modern Classics celebrates the cocktail renaissance from 1981 to 2010, driven by bartenders such as Dick Bradsell, Salvatore Calabrese and Dale DeGroff and continued by the likes of Sam Ross and Audrey Saunders. Serves include reimagined 80’s classics such as the Bramble and Breakfast Martini, as well as the early noughties’ Old Cuban and Penicillin.

The final section, Nightjar Classics, honours 15 years of the bar, such as the launch era of Marian Beke and the Name of the Samurai, featuring Nikka Whisky from the barrel, Kay Sake Junmai Daiginjo, Akashi-Tai Umeshu, a rice popcorn tea infusion, rice mirin, galangal liqueur, and Japanese blossom smoke, alongside the Inca and Beyond the Sea, created in 2013, the year Nightjar achieved second place on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The era of Martina Breznanova is represented by Breakfast of Champions, followed by Tony Pescatori’s Pantapal, made with The Botanist Gin, fresh guava, Nightjar Kalamansi Liqueur and fresh lime juice with coconut smoke. The current era is portrayed by Pan Con Tomate, Sebastiano Cristofanon’s ode to the tomato with Ketel One vodka, BBQ tomato, cherry tomato water and basil and mascarpone fat wash.