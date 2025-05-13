Sidecar founders to open new venue in Kathmandu

Minakshi Singh and Yangdup Lama, the team behind 50 Best Bars regular Sidecar, have announced a new concept in Kathmandu, their first international foray.

Inspired by the Newari way of life, the fourth bar from the team is named The Old House and continues the tradition of a bartender’s bar.

Lama said: “Born and brought up in Darjeeling with roots in Nepal, I have always had a special affinity for the region, its rich heritage and beautiful produce, it almost feels like a homecoming, and I am looking forward to sharing our craft with everyone.”

For the drinks programme, Lama and Singh are bringing parts of Sidecar, Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook with cocktails such as the Zing Thing, Cilantro, Foghorn, and Duk Ley.

The food offering is inspired heavily by the Sekuwa culture, a traditional technique of barbequing, where a multitude of marinated meats are cooked, hot and fast, directly over a pit.

The team has also partnered with the creators and founders of The Park, a retail and F&B space, and aims to transport guests to 1970's and 80's Kathmandu, with woodwork, tapestry, and floor work traditional to Newari architecture.

Singh added: "The Old House is set to become a regulars’ joint with great live bands and the same laid back ease that our bars are known for. We are most excited for our first international project, with a dream setting and beautiful interiors.”