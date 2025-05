French gin brand Gibson’s has introduced its first gin and tonic in a can, created with Gibson’s London Dry Gin and tonic water.

The 250ml cans have an abv of 5%, and will be launched this summer in more than 10 countries, including Italy, Sweden, Mauritius, northern Cyprus and the Netherlands.

Offering hints of juniper berries, coriander and citrus, the launch of the ready-to-drink cans will be supported by a targeted activation plan.