Cutty Sark launches 17-year-old

27 October, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Cutty Sark has expanded its age statement range with the launch of a 17-year-old blend matured in three different cask types.

The blend consists of malts from sherry and port casks married with bourbon cask-aged grain whisky and is the second oldest blend in Cutty Sark’s range.

“To create this rich blend, we first selected fine, aged Highland and Speyside single malts, and married them together for 17 months in hand-picked sherry and port casks,” said Stephen Woodcock, master blender of Cutty Sark. “Then we united those malts with Lowland grain whisky matured in first-fill bourbon casks, for exceptional creaminess.”

Cutty Sark has launched globally with an RRP of between £85-90.

