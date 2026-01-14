GHF acquires Fielden Whisky

The move marks GHF’s first brand acquisition and sees Fielden join the group under new ownership.

Tristram Coates, founder and chief executive of GHF, said: “We have long admired the Fielden brand and have followed its development closely, believing it to be something truly special. A genuine challenger, doing whisky differently. Fielden has strong credibility with bartenders, retailers and whisky enthusiasts through its distinctive flavour and modern English identity, and it has the potential to define its category and achieve iconic status.

“Fielden is a perfect addition to GHF as our first acquisition, and we are incredibly excited to be building this brand alongside fellow like minded and mission led British spirit producers such as Sapling, Everleaf and Nc’nean, which GHF supports across brand development and route to market. Under GHF’s stewardship, Fielden will benefit from deep trade relationships, best in class brand building capability, and a long term commitment to growing English whisky with integrity, ambition and cultural relevance,” Coates added.

Fielden will officially relaunch into the UK on trade and selected off trade channels in early 2026.