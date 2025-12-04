Early Loire harvest shows promise

The Loire Valley harvest for 2025 has been described as “promising” despite a series of heatwaves and heavy rainfall.

The harvest itself took place earlier than usual with Chardonnay being picked in mid-August for the sparkling wines.

“The 2025 vintage is the result of a year’s work during which flexibility and responsiveness were required,” said Pierre-Jean Sauvion, president of InterLoire Communication Committee. “On each plot, for each grape variety, the Loire winegrowers were able to reconcile the demands of Mother Nature.

“After two intense heatwaves, followed by rainfall at the end of July, the grapes ripened rapidly in early August. The harvest therefore began very early this year, but the first juices proved particularly promising.

“The 2025 vintage fully embodies the identity of our wine-growing region: freshness and elegance, expressed through a rich organoleptic palette.’’