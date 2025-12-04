Early Loire harvest shows promise

04 December, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

The Loire Valley harvest for 2025 has been described as “promising” despite a series of heatwaves and heavy rainfall.

The harvest itself took place earlier than usual with Chardonnay being picked in mid-August for the sparkling wines.

“The 2025 vintage is the result of a year’s work during which flexibility and responsiveness were required,” said Pierre-Jean Sauvion, president of InterLoire Communication Committee. “On each plot, for each grape variety, the Loire winegrowers were able to reconcile the demands of Mother Nature.

“After two intense heatwaves, followed by rainfall at the end of July, the grapes ripened rapidly in early August. The harvest therefore began very early this year, but the first juices proved particularly promising.

“The 2025 vintage fully embodies the identity of our wine-growing region: freshness and elegance, expressed through a rich organoleptic palette.’’

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: first, vintage, “the, harvest, august, loire, rainfall, heatwaves, ripened, juices, “the 2025, 2025 vintage, first juices, juices proved, proved particularly, “the 2025 vintage, first juices proved, juices proved particularly, proved particularly promising, particularly promising “the




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

The future for bar shows

The way in which cocktail culture is championed has morphed over the years, but Danil Nevsky says the way forward is to put an emphasis on greater inclusion of the general public in bar shows

Instagram

Facebook