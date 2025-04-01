Majestic to acquire Enotria & Coe

The move aims to accelerate Majestic’s ambition to become the UK’s pre-eminent supplier of wines, beers and spirits, and improve value, choice and service for its on-trade partners.

Majestic chief executive, John Colley, said: “[Enotria & Coe] is a business we have competed against and admired for a long time, with a quality proposition and cultural values that align very closely with what we already do at Majestic. We believe this is a compelling strategic combination and can see huge potential to further enhance Enotria’s proposition and profitability as part of the Majestic group.”

Enotria & Coe works with a range of more than 300 producers, including more than 200 exclusive agency brands.

Majestic hopes to grow Enotria & Coe alongside its existing B2B specialist arm, Majestic Commercial, with both continuing to operate as standalone businesses.