Majestic to acquire Enotria & Coe

01 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

UK-based specialist wine retailer, Majestic, has entered into a formal agreement to acquire wine and spirit supplier, Enotria & Coe. 

The move aims to accelerate Majestic’s ambition to become the UK’s pre-eminent supplier of wines, beers and spirits, and improve value, choice and service for its on-trade partners. 

Majestic chief executive, John Colley, said: “[Enotria & Coe] is a business we have competed against and admired for a long time, with a quality proposition and cultural values that align very closely with what we already do at Majestic. We believe this is a compelling strategic combination and can see huge potential to further enhance Enotria’s proposition and profitability as part of the Majestic group.” 

Enotria & Coe works with a range of more than 300 producers, including more than 200 exclusive agency brands. 

Majestic hopes to grow Enotria & Coe alongside its existing B2B specialist arm, Majestic Commercial, with both continuing to operate as standalone businesses. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: acquire, enotria, majestic, acquire enotria




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter