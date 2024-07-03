Enotria & Coe to distribute Toku Saké in the UK

03 July, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Toku Saké has announced the appointment of Enotria & Coe as its exclusive distributor in the UK.

As of this month, Enotria & Coe will distribute Toku Saké’s flagship product ahead of the launch of Toku’s next release, later this summer.

Anthony Newman, co-founder of Toku Saké said Enotria & Coe’s “expertise and extensive network across the UK will be instrumental in leading our acceleration within the UK saké market. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will introduce more people to the elegance and craftsmanship of our saké”.

Supported by Toku’s in-house advocacy team, Enotria & Coe will focus on building strong partnerships with prospective customers.

Brewed in Asahikawa, Japan’s coldest city in Japan’s coldest prefecture, Hokkaido, Toku Saké uses time-honoured techniques developed over 120 years by one of the region's oldest breweries. It is made with Yamada Nishiki rice and fermented in the region’s freezing conditions.

