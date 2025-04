Sakari Sake has announced a partnership with Speciality to distribute its range in the UK.

The brand hails from Japan’s ‎130-year-old ‎Nihonsakari sake brewery, and will be disturbed by Speciality and available on the Whisky Exchange.

Sakari’s range includes; Sakari No.11 - Junmai Daiginjo Sake, Sakari No.12 - Daiginjo Sake, Sakari No.13 - Junmai Ginjo Sake, Sakari No.14 - Junmai Sake and Sakari No.21 - Yuzu Sake.