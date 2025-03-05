The mixers pushing the flavour frontier

A staple in any bar, whether in the on-trade or at home, mixers continue to offer a variety of options for drinks serves. When talking about mixers, the most common choices are tonics and sodas, which tend to be quite simple and blend well with a host of spirits. However, this is starting to change as consumers search for more flavour combinations and shift away from a simple G&T.

Flavour innovation

Within the mixers category, the move for brands has typically been to offer basic tonics and sodas that serve a purpose by being somewhat of a catch-all, but don’t push the boundaries of flavour. But with consumers looking to stray away from the G&T and embrace new things, mixers are beginning to see more interesting offers popping up and often highlighting the flavours of their home turf.

One example of this innovation is Greek brand Three Cents. The recently launched Fig Leaf Soda takes advantage of the natural produce of Greece. George Bagos, general manager and co-founder of Three Cents, says the expression: “Taps into consumer thirst for unique and trending flavour profiles. For the Fig Leaf launch we collaborated with a micro-community in Greece to harvest leaves of the royal fig variety from a protected designation of origin. It follows the Cherry Soda, Mandarin & Bergamot Soda and Aegean Tonic as unique offerings in the flavoured soda and tonic category in the UK.

“The fig leaf flavour profile has proven popular in the culinary scene in recent years and is carving out its place in drinks,” Bagos continues. As with any launches from the brand, Bagos says the latest was created to “equip bartenders with the tools to get creative with offering a simple and premium product that offers maximum flavour and fizz”. He adds: “It shines in an Americano when mixed with an Italian bitter and rosso vermouth, as well as complementing tequila and whisky long drinks.”

While Three Cents highlights the ingredients Greece has to offer, over in South America, Peruvian mixers brand Mr Perkins is “observing a significant trend towards diverse and exotic flavours”, says head of marketing Carolina Garcia. “Bars are increasingly seeking unique options, leading to a year-on-year increase in sales for our Pink Soda and Amazonian Tonic flavours. We're particularly excited about the recent launch of our tropical Passion Fruit flavour, which has received a warm welcome from bartenders. We actively seek out uncommon ingredients, as evidenced by our range of 16 different flavours,” she adds.

“We also take pride in exploring Peru’s resources. The essence of our company is rooted in living off our biodiversity, and our ingredients are practically limitless. Peru is an incredibly rich and exotic country that continues to surprise us daily with the variety of ingredients and blends we can create. Cultural influences also play a crucial role, particularly as Peruvian mixology gains recognition both locally and internationally, inspiring unique concoctions that reflect our rich heritage,” says Garcia.

With a focus on developing new flavour concepts and offering consumers a wider choice when it comes to mixers, UK-based brand London Essence is “always evolving and innovating our flavour combinations to cater to growing consumer demand for different consumption options and varying tastes”, says head of marketing Melanie Ginsberg.

“For example, our newest Crafted Soda flavour combinations include Aromatic Orange & Fig and Raspberry & Rose, which are both created using an ensemble of botanicals,” she adds.

Shifting classics

This move to more interesting flavours comes in line with the steady decline of the gin category over recent years. Bagos says: “The rise in popularity of quality tonic waters is fuelling a wave of new and more experimental options outside of the classic G&T. They offer fabulous flavour combinations that sit in a real sweet spot. It’s a more elevated experience than a wine or beer and more refined than a spritz, yet not as extravagant as a cocktail.”

As well as moving away from the G&T, Bagos adds that tequila and tonic is “an example of a drink that has become a favourite among bar-goers, but a port and tonic is one to watch as the combination attracts a new generation of drinkers”. He adds: “As consumers get more adventurous, we also have our eyes on the Limoncello Spritz becoming the go-to sundowner. On the non-alcoholic side, an espresso and tonic is really taking flight in the UK as it steps out of the shadows of the booming cold brew trend.”

With the array of flavour combinations mixers can offer, Mr Perkins has also felt the growth in demand for the coffee flavour profile and Garcia notes: “We’ve noticed a rising trend in cocktails featuring our Coffee Tonic, especially during the summer months, making it a favourite among consumers. Flavours like Coffee Tonic or Pineapple Soda are also the favourites among bartenders.

“We have seen an opportunity in herbal and floral mixers that pair well with dark spirits such as whisk(e)y and rum, a category that’s currently underrepresented in the mixer market. Additionally, there’s a gap in mixers designed specifically for non-alcoholic or low-calorie cocktails while maintaining interesting and complex flavour profiles.”

With dark spirits being a little overlooked in the mixers category, brands are noticing this and catering to the liquid. Ginsberg adds that with dark spirits seeing a boost: “The increased popularity in whisk(e)y and rum is ultimately benefiting more traditional gingers within Highball and Mule serves.

“Soda popularity is also increasing at a faster rate than most other mixers,” Ginsberg continues. “The growing popularity of tequila among consumers, as well as familiar favourites including vodka and wine spritz serves, also reflects an increased demand for premium sodas with more interesting flavour profiles.”

While mixers have, for a long time, been dominated by simple tonics and sodas, it’s clear consumers are looking for a shake-up. The demand is shifting and drinkers are leaning towards flavour innovation and brands that offer more variety, along with mixers that cater to dark spirits, among others, rather than focusing on gin.

Bagos says: “The category is very competitive and continuously growing at pace. We’ve seen many new players enter in recent years. We believe the category is being driven by the need for quality mixers that work to complement premium spirits.”