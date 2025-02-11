Tres Monos owners to open Victor

The owners of Buenos Aires’ Tres Monos - Sebastian Atienza, Charly Aguinsky and Gus Vocke – are days from opening restaurant-bar Victor in partnership with restaurant Niño Gordo.

Bringing classic cocktails and up-market bar food with a vinyl records soundtrack, Victor is a departure from the trio’s higher-tempo Tres Monos (a stalwart of The World's 50 Best Bars) and La Uat ventures.

Having soft-launched to family, friends and a group of international guests last Friday, the bar opens to the public this Friday, Feb 14.

Victor takes its name from early gramophone and recording company Victor Talking Machine Company.

The drinks list has a Martini focus with the classic accompanied on a dedicated menu by a 50/50 Martini, Dirty Martini and Martinez, moving into crowd favourites such as the Porn Star and Espresso Martini.

Atienza told DI that their latest project represented a shift in pace for the ownership team: “We wanted to open a record bar, and something more classic, with Martinis and American-style food. As we get older, we want something more chilled, with this kind of comfort food and cocktails.”

The venue sees a bar running the length of a long space, with booths facing, and has “funky 1970s-inspired decor", with oranges and woods dominating.

The project, Atienza said, was completed from start to finish within two months.

Victor will be open Tuesdays until Saturdays from 7pm.